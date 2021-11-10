Finalists revealed for Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2021

PT Business Excellence Awards 2021.

A total of 22 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 12 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.

In addition, there will be a special announcements for the winners of the Business Person of the Year award and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

The finalists are:

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Whirlpool UK

Coloplast

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Whirlpool UK

Coloplast

Bluebird Care Peterborough & Oundle and Stamford & Rutland

LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Whirlpool UK

Coloplast

Taylor Rose

MEDIUM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Darke Engineering

Retirement Line

The Lettings Hub

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

To be announced

SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Athene Communications

The Saddle Bank

Lof Office Furniture

INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Togip Recruitment

The Lettings Hub

Peter’s Cleaners

BEST NEW BUSINESS/START UP

Virtue Property & Renovations

Up The Garden Bath

Parents’ Guide to GCSE

DIGITAL & TECHNOLOGY AWARD

Kamarin Computers

Pentesec

Nucleus Learning

BEST BUSINESS RESPONSE TO THE CRISIS

Bluebird Care Peterborough & Oundle and Stamford & Rutland

Coloplast

Easy Clean Contractors Ltd

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

Roythornes Solicitors

Fencor Packaging Group

Inspire Education Group

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

To be announced

The awards will be held on November 19 at the Holiday Inn West Peterborough and will be attended by over 250 business people.

Chris Collier, judges’ chairman, said: “The judges are delighted that the PT Business Awards will be held in 2021.

“It gives Peterborough an opportunity of showing how many excellent businesses are based in the area.”

The Peterborough Telegraph is delighted to welcome accountancy and business advisory firm Azets as the headline sponsor.

Mark Jackson, partner at Azets, said: “We are proud to be the headline sponsors for the 2021 Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

“It is important to celebrate the achievements of an array of different businesses within our region.”