Finalists revealed for Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2021
The finalists have been announced for this year’s glittering Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.
A total of 22 companies have been shortlisted for a share of the 12 categories that make up this year’s annual celebration of excellence in enterprise.
In addition, there will be a special announcements for the winners of the Business Person of the Year award and the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.
The finalists are:
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
Whirlpool UK
Coloplast
CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD
Whirlpool UK
Coloplast
Bluebird Care Peterborough & Oundle and Stamford & Rutland
LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Whirlpool UK
Coloplast
Taylor Rose
MEDIUM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Darke Engineering
Retirement Line
The Lettings Hub
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
To be announced
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Athene Communications
The Saddle Bank
Lof Office Furniture
INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Togip Recruitment
The Lettings Hub
Peter’s Cleaners
BEST NEW BUSINESS/START UP
Virtue Property & Renovations
Up The Garden Bath
Parents’ Guide to GCSE
DIGITAL & TECHNOLOGY AWARD
Kamarin Computers
Pentesec
Nucleus Learning
BEST BUSINESS RESPONSE TO THE CRISIS
Bluebird Care Peterborough & Oundle and Stamford & Rutland
Coloplast
Easy Clean Contractors Ltd
SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
Roythornes Solicitors
Fencor Packaging Group
Inspire Education Group
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
To be announced
The awards will be held on November 19 at the Holiday Inn West Peterborough and will be attended by over 250 business people.
Chris Collier, judges’ chairman, said: “The judges are delighted that the PT Business Awards will be held in 2021.
“It gives Peterborough an opportunity of showing how many excellent businesses are based in the area.”
The Peterborough Telegraph is delighted to welcome accountancy and business advisory firm Azets as the headline sponsor.
Mark Jackson, partner at Azets, said: “We are proud to be the headline sponsors for the 2021 Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.
“It is important to celebrate the achievements of an array of different businesses within our region.”
