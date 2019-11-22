Final goodbyes to ‘formidable’ former Peterborough MP Lord Brian Mawhinney

Family, friends and colleagues came together to pay their final respects to an iconic Peterborough politician today (Friday).

Politicans from across the political spectrum were among the mourners at St Peter’s Church in Oundle for the funeral of former Peterborough MP Lord Brian Mawhinney. Among the congregation were Conservatives Shailesh Vara - who took over the North West Cambridgeshire seat from Lord Mawhinnney, and ex Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson. Labour were also represented, with former Peterborough MP Helen Clark and long serving city councillor Charles Swift in attendance. Friends from the world of football were also at the service, including Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry, and Pete Winkelman, Chairman of MK Dons. Lord Mawhinney died earlier this month after a long illness. He was MP for Peterborough from 1979 until 1997, and MP for North West Cambridgeshire from 1997 until 2005. He was also chairman of the Football League for seven years. He is survived by wife Betty, two sons, Andrew and Stephen, and daughter Alison.

Lord Brian Mawhinney's funeral Brian Mawhinney funeral at St Peter's church, Oundle Barry Fry

Lord Brian Mawhinney's funeral Brian Mawhinney funeral at St Peter's church, Oundle. Former manager of the Bull Hotel Ash Osib

Lord Brian Mawhinney's funeral Brian Mawhinney funeral at St Peter's church, Oundle. Former Pboro MP Helen Clarke

Lord Brian Mawhinney's funeral Brian Mawhinney funeral at St Peter's church, Oundle. Dame Mary Archer

