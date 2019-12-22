Final farewells to Peterborough ‘rock music royalty’

The roof was raised at Peterborough Cathedral as the city said its final goodbyes to city rock music royalty.

Lloyd Watson played with some of the biggest names in music during his career - and was even talent spotted by David Bowie. He died aged 70 last month, leaving behind son Elliott, daughter Lauren and grandson Rudy. Another son, Aynsley, died two years ago.

On Monday his funeral was held at Peterborough Cathedral.

The historic building was packed to the rafters with people wanting to pay tribute to Lloyd, many wearing a splash of blue, to recognise Lloyd’s love of the blues.

Norma, Lloyd’s sister said: “I was amazed to see the turnout. We knew there was going to be a lot of people, but when we saw how many there were, it was heart stopping. I think Lloyd would have been humbled to see how many there were. It was emotional for his family too.

“People wore black for mourning, and out of respect for the cathedral, but many also wore blue, for Lloyd.”

Among the mourners were Phil Manzanera from legendary Roxy Music, whom Lloyd played with, rock photographer Nick Elliott, and Peterborough musicians including Gizz Butt. One of Lloyd’s friends even flew from Australia to be at the funeral.

Norma said; “It was nice for Lloyd’s children to meet so many people, and hear stories about their dad.

“Elliott (Lloyd’s son) spoke wonderfully, and people said they liked my eulogy.

“His grandson, Rudy (born earlier this year) was there and he was very well behaved. We had a video of Lloyd on the Old Grey Whistle Test on the cathedral screens, and Rudy was moving his legs in time to the music.

“I told Lloyd I would move heaven and earth to get him to play at the cathedral, and we did it.

“There was a standing ovation at the end - I think they will need a new roof now, there was so much noise!”

Following the cathedral service, there was a smaller service at Peterborough Crematorium, followed by a wake at the Peterborough Parkway Club.

Norma said: “It seemed like just about every musician in Peterborough, and some from a bit further away, came along and had a jam.

“It was lovely, and it was loud.”

Lloyd, who was known in Peterborough for playing in the Lloyd Watson Band got his big break when he won Melody Maker magazine’s Folk Musician of the Year award in 1973, which led to an appearance on BBC show The Old Grey Whistle Test. The programme was seen by David Bowie, and he was so impressed, he got his management to get in touch with Lloyd, resulting in the Peterborough man opening some shows for the legendary pop star. He also worked alongside bands including Status Quo.

A limited edition charity album recorded by Lloyd 25 years ago was also released by Elliott, to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Trust, in memory of Lloyd, his son Aynsley and his father Stan.

A collection was also held for the two charities.

