Final chance to enter Gaia earth photo competition

A competition to win top prizes by taking the perfect photograph of the Gaia earth artwork at Peterborough Cathedral finishes tomorrow (Sunday, September 1).

Peterborough Cathedral and the Peterborough Telegraph are running a competition to find the best image taken of the art installation while it is in the city.

For more information visit: https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/gaiaphoto.aspx.

Some of the entrants can be viewed now at: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/earthartworkpboro/?hl=en.

