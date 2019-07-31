Filming for EastEnders takes place in Peterborough

Peterborough fans of EastEnders will see a familiar backdrop in a forthcoming episode.

Filming of the BBC soap has been taking place in Peterborough over the past few days at the rail line at Orton Mere, with a number of onlookers noticing the station name of ‘Walford Common’ had spring up.

Paul Ritchie spotted the Walford Common sign at Orton Mere

Walford is the fictional borough in east London where the programme is set.

The BBC has declined to comment, but the Peterborough Telegraph understands filming has now finished for the episode, which is likely to air around the end of September.

Photos from the scene show it was wet during parts of filming, while the character Bobby Beale was also spotted.

Fans will have to wait a good few weeks, though, to find out the storyline.

Filming taking place. Photo: Paul Ritchie