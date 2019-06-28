Film legend Warwick Davis stars at Peterborough charity golf day to fundraise for children’s counselling

TV and film legend Warwick Davis was at Elton Furze Golf Club today (Friday) supporting a fundraising event for the Young People’s Counselling Service.

The Star Wars and Harry Potter star is a patron of the charity which offers free mental health support to local children. The event was supported by the Peterborough business community with a team of volunteers from BGL and Royal Sun Alliance. The money raised at the event will go towards funding the counselling service, which is delivered at locations including Whittlesey, Yaxley, Ramsey and Peterborough. The charity is also developing a brand-new family resiliency centre at Yaxley, which is named after Warwick’s daughter Annabelle Davis, who was last year BAFTA nominated for her role in the CBBC television series The Dumping Ground. The centre is currently undergoing eight weeks of alterations funded by another Peterborough based company, Persimmon Homes (East Midlands), with more centres planned locally. To read more about the work of the Young People’s Counselling Service, please visit www.ypcs.uk. Pictures supplied by Terry Harris.

1. Warwick Davis hosts charity golf day Warwick Davis helps fundraise to provide local counselling for children THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

2. Warwick Davis hosts charity golf day Warwick Davis helps fundraise to provide local counselling for children THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

3. Warwick Davis hosts charity golf day Warwick Davis helps fundraise to provide local counselling for children THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

4. Warwick Davis hosts charity golf day Warwick Davis helps fundraise to provide local counselling for children THA � Terry Harris Buy a Photo

View more