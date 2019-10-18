Festive fun run will raise charity cash

A festive fun run will allow residents to burn off any early Christmas calories - and raise money for charity.

A Santa run will be held at Burghley Park in Stamford on December 8 - with all the runners dressing as Father Christmas.

The run will raise vital cash for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Joely Garner, Interim Head of Hospice Fundraising said: “All our care services, including our inpatient unit, hospice at home team, day services and family support is given free of charge to families in and around Peterborough, but as a charity it costs us £9,000 a day to run.

“We rely on fundraising to be able to continue to be there when it matters, so we’re thrilled to be supported for the second year running by the Stamford Santa Fun Run - what an amazing early Christmas present.”

“This really is a fantastic community event packed full of family friendly festive fun and fundraising. We hope the people of Peterborough will really get behind us and pull on their Santa suits to run for us. When signing up, chose Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as your team.”

The hospice’s Occupational Therapist, Vicky Gibson, took part last year and has already signed up to run this year to help raise funds for the care she helps give. She said, “Last year was so much fun that as soon as I saw registration was open, I signed up. There’s such a fantastic, festive, feel-good atmosphere. I can’t wait to be there again this year among hundreds of festive fundraisers supporting people needing our care.”

Bob Iveson, president of the Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley says: “The Stamford Santa Fun Run is a real feel good festive family event raising vital funds for local charities. Over the past 12 years we have supported many charities raising over £140,000. We’re delighted to be supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice this year as one of our chosen charities as we know just how much their care means to people in and around Peterborough and our wider community.”

“We had 1,300 festive fun runners at last year’s event and this year we’re planning for it to be bigger and better than ever! We can’t wait to see all the red hats bobbing and white beards along the 5k fun run against the stunning backdrop of Burghley Park.”

To sign up to the Stamford Santa Fun Run in support of Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice visit www.stamfordsantafunrun.com and select Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as your team.

Entry costs £13 for adults who enter from 1 September 2019 to 31 October 2019, and then £14 up to the day of the event. There is a fee of £7 for children 12 years of age and under. (Children 4 and under are free to enter but no suit will be issued. Please do not enter these children’s details for the event or you could be charged). The fee includes a Santa Suit, inclusive of hat and beard, which is yours to keep. All entrants will receive a medal on completion of the course, a mince pie and, if old enough, a glass of mulled wine.

For more information visit www.sueryder.org/thorpe or email thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225 999.