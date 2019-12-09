Festive fun in full flow with three Christmas events in Peterborough and Whittlesey

There was no shortage of festive fun at the weekend.

Three Christmas events were held on Saturday, beginning with the Green Backyard Christmas Fair. The event featured more than 40 stalls and activities, offering visitors a great opportunity to buy a range of sustainable gifts. There was also a green Father Christmas, live music, family and kids activities, a raffle, home-cooked food and real ale, and even some hedgehogs! Then, from mid-afternoon, was the Whittlesey Extravaganza and Christmas tree exhibition with stalls, music and food, as well as raffles and tombola. Children were also able to take part in a variety of fairground rides and enjoy puppet shows while Santa came to pay a visit on a float. The Whittlesey Rotary Club also offered a human fruit machine! At the same time, the Christmas lights were switched on at Ortongate Shopping Centre by city councillor Julie Howell with shoppers entertained by live music.

Green Backyard Christmas Fair Artist Tony Nero.

Green Backyard Christmas Fair Amy Wright from Polymer Clay Artists.

Green Backyard Christmas Fair Rhythm Rebels samba drummers

Green Backyard Christmas Fair Rhythm Rebels samba drummers

