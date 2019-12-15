Festive club tackles isolation

South Grove Community centre based in Woodston is hosting a Christmas Day ‘Lunch Club’ to help tackle isolation over the festive period.

The lunch club will be serving a fresh cooked home meal for all of those in need on Christmas Day, and who would miss out on the festivities otherwise.

The South Grove Community Centre, located in Grove Street, will be open from 1pm and will continue to serve food until all of it is gone.

Aimed at the socially isolated, elderly, homeless and those on a low-income.

Attendees can expect a full Christmas dinner, desserts and entertainment including a disco, singers and prize bingo.

All of the food cooked is from donations made by various supermarkets to help make the event sustainable.

The community group will also be offering free items to those in need such as clothing, food items and household items.

Pat Alford, Centre Manager said: “There’s a lot of people that don’t get out and similarly young mothers, people become trapped isolated and lonely.

“So it was decided that we had to do something for them.”

The social club runs every Monday and is always free to those who attend.

Project founder Anita Rowcliffe, said: “We feed anyone who is in need of a good healthy cooked meal that otherwise wouldn’t get one, so don’t be frightened to pop along.”

Anita hopes to feed around 100 people this Christmas, a huge difference to the 30 she caters for every week.

It’s clear from the community that Anita and all those volunteers are much appreciated.

They have been called “an inspiration to all locally” and “ an amazing support.”

For more information about the lunch club you can contact Pat Alford on: (01733) 551964.