An annual bus festival is returning to Whittlesey for its tenth anniversary later this month.

Organised by the Cambridgeshire-based Eastern Bus Enthusiasts, around 50 classic and vintage vehicles are expected to be at Fenland BusFest 2022.

The event is taking place at Market Place, in Whittlesey, on May 15 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenland BusFest 2022: Whittlesey’s Market Street is cordoned off for BusFest

Free classic bus rides

There will be free classic bus rides all day from the event in Whittlesey to Peterborough.

The bus will also be heading to March, Turves, Thorney and Yaxley – where Yaxley Festival is taking place – and to Ramsey where Fenland Classic Car Show is being held.

Fenland BusFest 2022: A Morleys of Whittlesey served Peterborough from 1922-2005

Fenland BusFest spokesperson Nick Larkin said: “This is going to be a fantastic event.

"The idea is to provide an excellent day out while promoting Eastern Bus Enthusiasts work in preserving our transport heritage. We are always looking for people to join us.”

Tributes to Morley’s and the late Cyril Kenzie

There will be tributes to the Whittlesey-based family-owned bus and coach operator Morley’s – which was formed in 1922, and would have celebrated its 100th anniversary this year – having ceased trading in 2005 after 83 years of running services.

Fenland BusFest 2022: An image from the Fenland BusFest 2022 poster

There will be special displays of buses and coaches from the family-owned company Kenzie’s of Shepreth for Cambridgeshire coach operator Cyril Kenzie – who died at the age of 93 last year.

Cyril had been involved with Kenzie’s from 1947 – until the company ceased operating in 2019.

“We’re delighted to pay special tributes during this year’s BusFest,” Mr Larkin said. “Morley’s gave excellent service for 83 years and was a truly individualistic organisation which developed a nationwide following.

“Cyril Kenzie was truly a bus industry legend and utterly irreplaceable – as the many people he helped along the way will agree.”

More information about the festival

The Eastern Bus Enthusiasts Group has over 30 classic buses and coaches in its care.

Fenland BusFest 2022 will be held at Whittlesey Market Place on May 15 - from 10am – 5pm. Entry to the festival is free.