Fast food chain McDonald's in Peterborough secures approval for around the clock opening
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fast food restaurant and drive-thru in Peterborough has just secured approval to open around-the-clock seven days a week.
Managers at the burger giant McDonald’s, in Lincoln Road, Walton, have been given permission to increase their current opening hours of 6am to 1pm from Mondays to Thursdays and from 6am to 2am on Fridays to Sundays to 24 hours each day.
The application for the removal of the opening hours condition, which was set by Peterborough City Council when it approved the two storey restaurant development in 2018, has just been approved by planning officers.
The fast food chain says the longer hours will enable it to create more jobs.
A document submitted with the application states: “The extension of operating hours for the restaurant will create additional employment positions and additional working hours for existing employees.
"The increased hours will enable the restaurant to better meet the demands of customers, and allow more opportunities to generate sales leading to increased revenue.
It adds: “The proposed extension to the operating hours of the restaurant is not considered to result in any unacceptable impact on the existing levels of amenity as the site is located within a mixed use commercial area at Brotherhood Retail Park, with Morrisons directly to the south.”
It is also expected that the extra hours will bring in more custom from passing trade, such as taxis, shift workers, delivery vehicles and emergency service crews, rather than drawing people into the area and will not mean extra traffic or vehicle noise.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.