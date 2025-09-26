Fashion show in Peterborough raises money for new children's hospital set for Cambridgeshire

By Gemma Gadd
Published 26th Sep 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 13:53 BST
Campaigners in Peterborough chose London Fashion Week to stage their own runway show in support of a project to build the first specialist children’s hospital in the East of England.

Organised by Cambridge Children’s Hospital (CCH) Peterborough Community Group, the show was held on September 19 at Christ Church in Orton Goldhay.

The aim was to raise awareness and funds for the new hospital – a first of its kind facility providing integrated physical and mental healthcare for children.

A spokesperson for the CCH Peterborough Community Group said: “While there may not have been a VIP front row, the appreciative audience were enthusiastic in their support as three volunteers modelled a selection of autumn/winter outfits from popular high street brands including Marks and Spencer, Wallis, Gap and Joe Browns.

The volunteer models.placeholder image
The volunteer models.

“The show was followed by an opportunity to shop – cosy jumpers and denim jackets flew off the rails.”

The event raised £1,400.

The CCH Peterborough group was set up in 2024, the first of what will be a network of community groups across the region raising awareness and funds. The fashion show was held in association with Lincs Fashions, a family-run business offering a fun and hassle-free way for clubs and charities to raise funds.

Community group chairman John Holdich described it as a fundraising event with a difference. “Having the chance to ‘try and buy’ went down a treat with the audience,” he said. “We thank everyone who joined us for what was a fabulous event, and we are especially grateful to our sponsor Boheme Clothing and photographer Kiran Ravi.”

