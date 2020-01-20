Farcet mum of nine celebrates 100th birthday in same house she was born in!

For all of her 100 years Elsie Strickle has known only one home - the one she was born in!

Throughout her life the centenarian has lived in the small terraced Burden Houses, Farcet, where she attended the village school before leaving to work in the local corset factory called Symingtons as a teenager.

Elsie with her card from the Queen

Elsie married Tom Strickle with the couple having nine children - five girls and four boys - during their 63 years of marriage, while Elsie has always been a member of the Salvation Army in Farcet, which is where her birthday party was held.

Daughter-in-law Sharon said: “She had a great time at her birthday and all her children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren attended. She also had many friends there too.

“She has good memories of her school friends, particularly of Empire Day where all the children dressed up as the countries of the empire and rode in a horse-drawn cart through the village!”