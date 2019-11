The family of a Peterborough teenager who went missing have thanked the public for their support after the 18-year-old was found.

Paolo Nespoli-Eustace went missing after taking a train from Peterborough to London King’s Cross on Wednesday last week, prompting an appeal to find him.

Paolo Nespoli-Eustace

But the family has confirmed Paolo has been found in Cambridge and is “back safe in hospital”.

The family said it would “like to thank everyone for the shares and the positive messages during this difficult time”.