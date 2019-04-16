Family members pay emotional tributes to Peterborough trio killed in head-on parkway crash

Family members of the three people killed in a fatal collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway have paid emotional tributes to them.

Husband and wife Marko Makula (22) and Jana Kockova (21), and Jana’s brother Tomas Kocko (19) - who have all been named locally - died shortly after midnight on Sunday when the car they were driving collided with a vehicle which had come the wrong way down the slip road at Stanground.

Their sad deaths have left Marko and Jana’s two children, who are aged two and younger, orphaned, prompting a crowdfunding appeal.

Marko’s brother Mario said: “The moments we have shared together will forever be kept in my heart. If only I were able to see you again, if only.

“You have all left us broken, but may you rest easy and I promise you we will meet again.

“If only we could sit and talk like we used to, have fun and catch many jokes. If only God didn’t take you away from us.

“Our lives will never be the same without you guys. Gone too soon but never will I forget you.

“I love you brother, my idol, my closest of all. We will meet again, I promise you.”

Michael Rios, Tomas and Jana’s cousin, said: “Life has brought us here, where three angels ran out of lights in the darkness.

“Tomas, Jana and Marko lost their precious lives in a serious car crash. Jana and Tomas were like siblings to me - we grew up together, did everything together.

“This is heartbreaking, losing three in one night. I cannot believe this. They were good-hearted people. This world didn’t deserve them.

“I will never forget how Jana always uplifted me. We were wild when we were together.

“Tomas, brother I’m so sorry you had to go this early. Rest In Peace my precious, beautiful angels. I love you and miss you dearly.”

A fundraising page has been set up by friend of the family Gabrielle James which has raised more than £1,500 since being set up on Monday.

Gabrielle said: “This senseless act has orphaned two young children and left families and friends heartbroken.

“Therefore I am asking for donations to be made to go towards funeral costs and other expenses to try and relieve some stress for relatives who have had their lives thrown into turmoil.

“The victims were members of the Peterborough community, educated at St John Fisher Catholic High School and Voyager Academy and were loved by many and are missed sorely.

“Therefore I am appealing on behalf of Mario Makula (Marko’s brother) for the community to get together and support these families by donating any amount you can.”

To donate, visit the gofundme page.

The two vehicle fatal crash occurred by the Stanground junction.

Police have revealed one vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle which had been travelling from the direction of Boongate, killing all three of its occupants.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

Police said yesterday morning he remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Details of the vehicles are not being released by police at this time.

Asked if there were any other people in the vehicle which drove the wrong way down the slip road, a police spokesman said: “We do not believe so, but that is part of ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of 14 April, or call 101.

