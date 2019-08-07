Family fun at Millfield Festival

There was plenty of family fun at the third annual Millfield Festival on Saturday afternoon.

The popular event was hosted by Peterborough Presents and included a wide range of free activities for people to enjoy at the New England Rec, including a play area, treasure trail, pop-up performances, costume designing and giant board games. There were also be a number of stalls, relaxing activities and the chance to share stories and sing songs. Josie Stone, programme director at Peterborough Presents, said: “The festival is a collaboration between Peterborough Presents and Millfield communities, which means that rather than just us deciding the programme we held open planning meetings to decide on how the festival should look and feel. I think working with communities in this way is testament to how successful the day went. The atmosphere was fun and friendly and it really felt like a community owned event.” A range of activities supported by the National Literacy Trust and Peterborough’s Literacy Champions were also provided for families with fun activities as part of the Small Talk programme at the festival. Children who took part were given a free tote bag to take home filled with goodies. Sarah McDermott, Small Talk project manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “We had a fantastic time at Millfield Festival! Thank you to all the families who took some time to chat, play and read with us and learn how everyday activities can be opportunities to fill their world with words. There was a fantastic buzz around the festival and we’d like to thank Peterborough Presents for allowing us to be part of it all.”

