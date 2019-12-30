Family celebrations as Ramsey dad and son named in New Year Honours List

There were family celebrations this Christmas as Ramsey man who has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for his local community and his son have both been named in the New Year Honours List.

George Hyde (79) - known as Richard - will receive an MBE for his services to the community, after decades of hard work.

Mr Hyde’s son, Matthew, was also named in the list. Matthew, the chief executive of the Scout Association, will be given an OBE.

As chair or president, Richard has organised the Annual Town Fete, fun runs, Ramsey Welfare Charities Trust, Ramsey Town Partnership, Ramsey Chamber of Commerce, the local Horticultural Society, cricket club, choral society, annual arts festival, Christmas lights group and the Rotary Club, raising £286,000 for the groups.

He has also been chair of governors at Ailwyn Secondary School, and a governor at other schools in the town, and he raised £120,000 for the local church to buy a new kitchen.