The family of a missing teenager last seen in Peterborough are appealing to the public to help find him.

Police and relatives are currently looking for Paolo Nespoli-Eustace (18) who was last seen in Peterborough on Tuesday, October 29.

The family's appeal to find Paolo Nespoli-Eustace which has been shared with the PT

Paolo’s family have also issued an appeal to find Paolo, who also has links to London.

Anyone with information about where Paolo is should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 533 of October 29.