The family of a missing teenager from Peterborough are appealing to the public to help find him.

Police and relatives are currently looking for Paolo Nespoli-Eustace (18) who was last seen in London on Wednesday, October 30 having taken a train from Peterborough to London King’s Cross which arrived at 1.15am.

Paolo Nespoli-Eustace

There is concern as Paolo has been very unwell.

Anyone with information about where Paolo is should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 533 of October 29.