Families inspired by Queensgate pop-up lab

A pop-up lab was held in Queensgate Shopping Centre on Saturday.

LifeLab delivered a series of events to inspire families about scientific research happening locally, and how it is impacting on our lives. Events also took place in Cambridge and Ely.

Research scientists Marion Shadbolt and Mallory Freeberg at the pop-up lab EMN-190928-181422009

Dr Kenneth Skeldon, LifeLab lead from Wellcome Genome Campus in Saffron Walden, said: “It’s fantastic that LifeLab 2019 has been so well received by audiences right across our region. Over 200 scientists shared their enthusiasm and passion for science with 3,600 people, mostly over an inspirational 24 hours of activity.”

LifeLab is a European Researchers’ Night project supported by the European Commission and led by Wellcome Genome Campus Public Engagement.