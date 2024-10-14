Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scheme helps feed children during half-term

Supermarket vouchers are being sent to eligible families in Peterborough to help them support their children during the October half-term holidays.

Peterborough City Council has opted to continue to run the scheme after getting its Household Support Fund (HSF) was extended to March 2025,

The £15 vouchers will be sent automatically to eligible families.

Vouchers will be sent out by text and email on October 26 and must be claimed by midday on November 29.

Vouchers will be distributed to families with children and young people who receive:

Income-related Free School Meals (children and young people aged four to 16)

Early Years Pupil Premium under the income-based criteria

Funded Childcare and Education for two-year-olds under the income-based criteria

Approximately 13,000 children and young people are eligible for vouchers in the Peterborough City Council area.

Any children who become eligible up to and including 3 November 2024 will also receive vouchers if an application has been made.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "The supermarket voucher scheme has helped thousands of vulnerable families in Peterborough and I’m delighted that once again we can continue to offer it during this month’s half-term break.

"I would urge anyone who is eligible for the scheme but has not already signed up to please consider doing so as soon as possible. The free school meals scheme not only helps families saving around £450 a year per child but also helps their child's primary school receive much-needed additional funding."