The rejection of a 1,500 homes and leisure village plan for the East of England Showground has been heralded as a chance to create new opportunities for the city – including the possible return of speedway racing.

A year-long battle to secure approval for the multi-million pound homes and leisure village development for the East of England Showground came to an end earlier today (October 21) after councillors voted unanimously to reject the plans.

Members of the Peterborough City Council’s planning committee heard how the applicants, the East of England Agricultural Society, which owns the venue, and its land promoter, Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG), had fallen out last spring over the viability of the plans and an estimated £20 million Section 106 requirement and affordable housing commitment.

Councillors agreed if the applicants could not commit to the Section 106 agreement, which sought to compensate for the impact of the development, plus missing four extensions to planning deadlines, then they had no option but to refuse the two outline planning applications that had been first submitted in October last year.

The ambitious development plans, which included 1,500 homes, a leisure village, hotel, school and care village, were first revealed to the public in the summer of 2022 and speedway racing, which had been held at the East of England Showground for more than 50 years, was the ordered to end in October 2023 much to the dismay of hundreds of supporters.

Now the council’s decision to reject the plans has been heralded by councillors, speedway fans and AEPG as an opportunity for a new beginning.

Councillor Nicola Day, who is one of the Orton Waterville representatives on the city council, said: “Residents and councillors are really pleased that these applications have been refused.

"We have always said there should be no large housing developments of over 1,500 houses plus the leisure village, care facilities without there being the appropriate community facilities and infrastructure in place.

"Clearly that Section 106 wasn’t going to be agreed by the applicants, the EEAS and AEPG, so we think this is the right outcome for the residents.

"We are also keen to speak to EEAS who will be looking at something different in the future by the sound of it.

"We feel there could be a much better and more beneficial development on that land if that is the intention.”

Cllr Julie Stevenson, who also represents Orton Waterville, said: “It is just another stage in the process

"I am still perplexed at this stand off between EEAS and AEPG.

"I think we have to wait and see who makes the next move.

"My immediate concern is that the site must not go derelict.”

While AEPG had expressed its willingness to sign the Section 106 agreement, the EEAS said that it no longer represented the best value for the charity.

After the meeting Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, said: “The decision was totally expected. There was no other answer that the committee could have agreed to.

"We are disappointed with the Society’s decision.

But he added: “AEPG has 21 years remaining on a 25 years lease on 50 acres of the East of England Showground site.

"We have always wanted to deliver something exciting for the community in Peterborough and we will stick to doing that in leisure and in activities and fun operations and all sorts of wonderful things for Peterborough.”.

Brian Connolly, spokesperson for campaign group Forever Panthers, said: We are pleased with this result. This is an important stepping stone.

"We now need to have a discussion with the relevant parties and that is a process we want to start as soon as we can.

He said: “I don’t agree that speedway can’t return.

"The EEAS has a piece of land it wants to generate revenue from and we were a part of that and we can be a part of that again.

"We are ready, willing and able to do it. Obviously it needs some work because for us to get back there but we are ready to get on with that.

He added: "If EEAS wants to put its own planning application in, that will take time – who knows, a two to five year gap is a perfect opportunity for us to come back in again.

"So that’s what we want and we have been after dialogue and engagement all the way through and we haven’t had it and we hope this is now a page turn and that process can begin.”

Duncan Furey, chief executive of the East of England Agricultural Society, said: “The Society is currently considering next steps following the council's decision.

He added: “The Society remains committed to finding a resolution to the current position that secures the future of the charity and allows the Society to continue its work across the region.

As part of that commitment, the Society will continue to work with Peterborough City Council and the local community in relation to the future development of this site and remains fully committed to helping deliver a positive legacy for the Showground site and so that it can continue supporting communities across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, as it has done so for over 230 years.

It added: “As a registered charity the Society has a legal duty to achieve best value in any agreement entered into. Our independent professional advice is clear that this legal duty is not met on either the current terms of the Section 106 agreement or the commercial agreement which the council required to be completed with AEPG in order to grant permission.”

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time – the first deadline. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 – the second deadline – to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline, effectively creating a third deadline.

September 11, 2025: Council sets final deadline – the fourth deadline – at September 12 for S106 to be agreed

September 12, 2025: Final deadline is missed.

October 21, 2025: Peterborough City Council refuses to grant approval for two outline planning applications for Showground development