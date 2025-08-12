Eye in the Sky: Sad sight as Peterborough Regional Pool has completely disappeared

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:38 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 14:43 BST
Although we have all known it has been coming for months now, seeing the old site of the Peterborough Regional Pool completely empty is still a shock to the system.

Drone pilot Jim Mack captured these images of the land where the pool used to stand – but sadly now completely gone.

The council said the building had to be demolished after asbestos and RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) were found.

No concrete plans (if you’ll excuse the pun) have yet been revealed for a new pool – or indeed, what the land where the much loved building used to stand will be used for.

However, it is not all bad news – Jim’s photos also show the start of work to build the giant tents for the Peterborough Beer Festival, which is set to start next week.

The drone picture, taken by Jim Mack, shows how the site looks now demolition has been completed

1. Peterborough Regional Pool

The drone picture, taken by Jim Mack, shows how the site looks now demolition has been completed Photo: Jim Mack

Demolition was completed earlier this month

2. Peterborough Regional Pool

Demolition was completed earlier this month Photo: Jim Mack

Boards remain up preventing people accessing the site

3. Peterborough Regional Pool

Boards remain up preventing people accessing the site Photo: Jim Mack

No plans have been revealed for a new pool

4. Peterborough Regional Pool

No plans have been revealed for a new pool Photo: Jim Mack

