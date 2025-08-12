Eye in the Sky: Sad sight as Peterborough Regional Pool has completely disappeared

Drone pilot Jim Mack captured these images of the land where the pool used to stand – but sadly now completely gone.
The council said the building had to be demolished after asbestos and RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) were found.
No concrete plans (if you’ll excuse the pun) have yet been revealed for a new pool – or indeed, what the land where the much loved building used to stand will be used for.
However, it is not all bad news – Jim’s photos also show the start of work to build the giant tents for the Peterborough Beer Festival, which is set to start next week.
1 / 3