Extraordinary efforts to tackle cancer toasted at special event

The extraordinary efforts made by a group of ladies to defeat cancer were celebrated last week as they continue to fund high level research being carried out in Cambridgeshire.

The Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies have been raising money to support Cancer Research UK for the past 45 years, and a few months ago topped the £1 million mark thanks to a donation of £14,600 from Peterborough Milton Golf Club.

A remarkable effort such as that deserved a grand celebration, so it was only fitting that the 16th century Elizabethan Burghley House paid host to an afternoon tea where group members and supporters could toast their fine achievement while looking ahead to the future.

Annette Beeton, a former nurse who last month was named a Cancer Research UK Honorary Fellow for her support to the cause, has chaired the group for the past 22 years,

The Orton Waterville resident said: “We’ve been raising money for 45 years and this year got to £1 million.

“Cancer Research put on an afternoon tea for us at Burghley. Members came, and people who have supported us over the years.

“Lady Victoria Leatham, who was our president for 25 years, gave a talk about us. It really was very special.

“This year we’re going to be raising about £50,000. We have a big ‘do’ coming up at the Greyhound Stadium on October 4.

“We are only a group of ladies and not a big company. We just go ahead and arrange events like afternoon teas, a lunch every month where speakers come, and we will carry on doing that.

“It’s nice for members to meet friends and have a nice lunch.”

For the past 12 years, money raised has gone to the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Research Institute near Addenbrooke’s Hospital, which is researching ways to improve survival rates for people who are diagnosed with the condition.

Annette, whose husband Dr Bob Beeton, a former medical officer at Peterborough United, survived bowel cancer, admitted she has been blown away by the research carried out at the centre as the group she chairs continues to raise huge sums of money to support its work.

She added: “The money we raise goes to the Cancer Research centre at the back of the Addenbrooke’s campus. It’s an incredible centre and does very important work.

“To be involved and meet the researchers is incredible.

“We’re going to carry on raising money for them. We started fundraising for the centre in 2007.

“In 1960 nobody survived cancer, but now 58 per cent survive longer than 10 years. We have come a long way but there is still a lot to do.

“My husband had bowel cancer 20 years ago and is still with me.”