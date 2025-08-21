Exploring Peterborough's Great Outdoors - Central Park, Ferry Meadows and more

When I was a youngster the Great Outdoors might be going on a weekend stay at Lilford Hall with Deacons School when I was sixteen – we went canoeing, did an overnight hike during which we saw a million glow-

worms and cooked for ourselves on open camp fires. As a student I was lucky enough to camp in the vast forests of northern Michigan and enjoy rock festivals with nothing else than a sleeping bag and a girlfriend.

But that was then and now is now.

So, fast-forward fifty years and my definition of the Great Outdoors has altered somewhat. My current experience of the Great Outdoors is wandering down to Central Park, walking the perimeter and ending up with a cup of coffee and a cake at Willow café. Alternatively, we might stroll round Ferry Meadows or Nene Park.

Whilst in Central Park we will see a wide variety of activities for both mind and body. Last week we saw an outdoor National Literacy Trust event attended by dozens of nippers with their mums. Simultaneously there were people playing tennis, football, cricket as well as more leisurely pursuits such as tai chi. It was heart-warming to see so many people interacting and enjoying Central Park. And to think that, when it opened way back in 1875, access was limited to subscribers who paid for season tickets, 15 shillings for families or 5 shillings for individuals.

Older readers will remember the bandstand which used to be situated in the middle, dismantled in 1965.

In 1987 Kylie Minogue sang, ‘I should be so lucky, lucky, lucky, lucky …’ and thinking about the Great Outdoors and Peterborough we are lucky, lucky to have so many open spaces. Just have a look at any aerial

shots of Peterborough and you’ll be surprised how extensive the open spaces are. This is particularly relevant in the middle of August, when the weather is generally fine and the children need something to do.

My youngest grandson has spent much of the summer with his mates at the Lido, doing what teenagers do – swim, splash, dive, promenade and generally ‘strut their stuff”, just like generations of PT readers have done

before. Much has been written about the Lido and it remains now, and in the future, one of the city’s most identifying features. Look out for next year’s 90th birthday celebrations!

Other youngsters, and many older people, may well enjoy longer walks or may even be tempted to get the bikes out and enjoy cycling the Green Wheel.

Many others may be a lot more sedentary. For years, when my wife and I have visited cities in mainland Europe, we have repeatedly said. ‘wouldn’t it be great if the English had an outdoor street café culture. Lo

and behold – it’s happening, right here in Peterborough. Walk into Cathedral Square or along Bridge Street now and there are a multitude of places to sit quietly outside, enjoy a tea, coffee, beer, a glass of wine, sandwich, or slice of pizza whilst meeting friends for a natter, observing people wander down the street or watching the mobility scooter grand prix.

Let’s venture further away from central Peterborough. We have The Embankment, Thorpe Meadows, Itter Park, Manor Farm Park in Eye, Bretton Park, Werrington’s Cuckoos Hollow and, further out, Castor Hanglands, Barnack Hills and Holes and Burghley Park.

In conclusion, the older I get the more appreciate the simple things of life. Today we celebrate Peterborough’s Great Outdoors, what ever that means – perhaps next month’s topic may be fresh air and blue skies!

********

On Monday 8 September the Civic Society’s new season of monthly talks begins. The first one is ‘The Unique Life of a Blakeney Point Coastal Ranger’ with Ajay Tegala. Ajay is a wildlife television and podcast presenter, author, ranger and conservationist. He has a degree in Environmental Conservation and over a decade of experience working in the sector. Ajay is a natural communicator; his knowledge and infectious enthusiasm is always well-received by television companies.

We are at our usual venue of St Marks Church Hall, Lincoln Road, Peterborough, PE1 2SN, starting at 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome but we rely totally on subscriptions and donations, therefore we request that a donation of £5.00 is made, unless they become members of the Society on the night. Membership forms will be available. All welcome – see you there!

1 . Civic Pride Cafe culture in Bridge Street Photo: Toby Wood Photo Sales