Expert drafted in to help Peterborough Towns Fund board spend £22.9 million on regeneration projects

Race against time to ‘commit’ Towns Fund cash

Professional support has been drafted in to help Peterborough’s Towns Fund board deliver millions of pounds worth of regeneration projects across the city.

An expert from a specialist partnership group has been tasked with advising the Peterborough Towns Fund board which faces a race against time to complete eight projects which together secured £22.9 million of Levelling Up funding under the previous Government government.

Under the funding rules, the government cash, which has to be bolstered by private cash from other sources, needs to be fully committed for development projects by March 2026.

Images of some of the key Towns Fund projects for Peterborough, clockwise from top, the Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College, The Lakeside Activity Centre and Climbing Wall at Nene Park, the site of the Goods Shed, which will be part of The Vine, and the Cygnet bridge across the River Nene

The arrival of the expert from the Delivery Associates Network (DAN), which is funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), became known through the minutes of the last Peterborough Towns Fund board, which meets in private.

According to the minutes for the meeting, which was held on September 12, the adviser Robert Allen “was introduced at the meeting and expanded on what his role is and how he is able to support the Town Deal programme.”

The minutes state that board chairman Matthew Bradbury “expressed his thanks to Robert Allen for the work he is doing to ensure the projects are delivered.”

The board’s vice-chair, Rachel Nicholls is also quoted as stating that Mr Allen’s “offer of support gives a level of reassurance.”

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council, which oversees the operation of the board, said: “The Delivery Associates Network (DAN) is a partnership of experienced delivery professionals, supported by subject matter experts, across a wide range of topics, to enable recipients of local growth funding around the UK to receive expert professional support for projects, especially where they might be experiencing challenges.

"The DAN support is funded by MHCLG and has been mobilised since January, so far helping over 70 different grant recipients on over 80 different projects.”

Concerns have been voiced by Conservative group leader, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald, that Peterborough’s regeneration drive is losing pace with some projects feared to be at risk of missing key deadlines.

However, officers say they are hopeful that funding deadlines will be extended and funding will not be withdrawn.