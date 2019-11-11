Experience the stunning Northern Lights while raising funds for Peterborough charity

If you have always wanted to experience the magic and mystery of the Northern Lights put November 20 in your diary.

It is the date Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice will be holding an information evening for people to find out more about their 2020 Iceland Trek, raising vital funds for local families needing expert and compassionate palliative care.

The Northern Lights Trek offers a spectacular adventure while helping to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

The Iceland information evening, being held at 6.30pm at the hospice in Thorpe Road, Longthorpe, will include presentations and photos from previous trekkers and details on the once in a lifetime trek from organisers Discover Adventure.

There will also be information from the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall fundraising team on how to secure a place on the trip and exclusive on the night discounts.

Victoria Potter, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “After launching details of our new Iceland Trek last month we’ve received massive interest. Seeing the majesty of the Northern Lights is a firm favourite on people’s bucket lists, so we thought we’d invite people to come along to the hospice and find out more and ask experts organising our trek any questions they have.

“If you want to challenge yourself to hike through the wilderness and witness the magic of Iceland, experience the mountains and glaciers, hot springs and bubbling mud pools with the chance to see the Northern Lights, come join us on the night to find out more.”

To let the fundraising team know you plan to attend the information evening email thorpefundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225940.