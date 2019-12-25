Ex-homeless Peterborough technician gives back to rough sleepers

Drainage Technician for DALROD Cambridgeshire, Crow, has given up his time to donate blankets and sleeping bags to those on the streets of Peterborough.

With the help of his employer DALROD, Crow collected dozens of blankets, sleeping bags and other essentials and delivered to those on the streets.

Inspired by his own background, Crow, found himself homeless when he was only 16 years old. Crow spent a few winters on the streets, and now that he has turned his life around knew he should give back to those living the life he left behind.

Crow said: ”After spending a couple years sleeping rough, I knew first-hand what it was like being out on the streets. You think nobody cares and you are lonely and forgotten. We live in the UK, it's not often we have nice weather and it can get so cold to the point you can't feel anything.

"I am now in a fortunate position to help those that are in a position like I was. I would like to thank DALROD, especially Mike, our MD of DALROD Cambridgeshire. Please, please, help out those people in need, not just for Christmas but all year round”.

His dedication is admirable as he has collected for the homeless for over 30 years, handing out items over ten times a year across the city. Crow is continuing to collect items for the homeless. To donate, you can drop items into the DALROD service centres in St Ives or Peterborough. Alternatively email: drains@dalrod.co.uk to arrange a donation.