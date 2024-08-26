Even more time to enter this year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There is now more time for nominations to be submitted to this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.
The deadline for entries to the awards has now been extended to Friday, 6 September.
It means there is another week to go before the deadline for entries to this year’s premier regional celebration of business excellence.
Nominations can be made to 13 categories as we recognise the continued success of the city’s enterprises of all types from start-ups to large employers.
The final selection of shortlisted businesses post interview will be invited to attend a glittering black tie gala awards on November 21 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.
Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “Finalists in each category not only get noticed by other businesses, but also give the employees a good feel factor knowing how well their company is thought of in the local community.
“Many winners and finalists market their achievements at the awards on their website and in social media.”
Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor for this year’s awards.
“Through this sponsorship, we hope to inspire and motivate entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and business professionals to keep pushing boundaries, championing innovation, and relentlessly pursuing excellence."
How do I make a nomination?
To make a nomination visit the awards website at www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2024/
These are the awards categories:
Start Up Business of the Year
Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by Hegarty
Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets
Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by Inspire Education Group
Social Enterprise of the Year
Employer of the Year
Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council
Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough Positive
Digital & Technology Business of the Year
Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)
Customer Service Award
Sustainability Award
Business in the Community Award
Thank you to our sponsors:
Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group
Associate Sponsor: Azets
Other sponsors
Peterborough City Council
Hegarty
Peterborough Positive
Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House
Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce
Sponsorship opportunities are still available - please contact [email protected] for further details
The 2024 panel of judges:
Chris Collier (Chairman)
Andrew Heeler
Charlotte Horobin
Colleen Gostick
Nicole Wong
Pep Cipriano
Steven Brown
Tony Barker
Trevor Gibson
Tracey Richardson
Anyone who has any queries on how to enter the awards please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard [email protected] 07837308942