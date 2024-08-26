Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Entries invited for 13 categories

There is now more time for nominations to be submitted to this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards.

​The deadline for entries to the awards has now been extended to Friday, 6 September.

It means there is another week to go before the deadline for entries to this year’s premier regional celebration of business excellence.

The winners of last year's Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards

Nominations can be made to 13 categories as we recognise the continued success of the city’s enterprises of all types from start-ups to large employers.

The final selection of shortlisted businesses post interview will be invited to attend a glittering black tie gala awards on November 21 at the Holiday Inn West, Thorpe Wood, Peterborough.

Chris Collier, head of the awards’ judges, said: “Finalists in each category not only get noticed by other businesses, but also give the employees a good feel factor knowing how well their company is thought of in the local community.

“Many winners and finalists market their achievements at the awards on their website and in social media.”

The sponsors of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2024

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of the Inspire Education Group, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor for this year’s awards.

“Through this sponsorship, we hope to inspire and motivate entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and business professionals to keep pushing boundaries, championing innovation, and relentlessly pursuing excellence."

How do I make a nomination?

To make a nomination visit the awards website at www.nationalworldevents.com/ptba-2024/

These are the awards categories:

Start Up Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by Hegarty

Medium Business of the Year - Sponsored by Azets

Large Business of the Year - Sponsored by Inspire Education Group

Social Enterprise of the Year

Employer of the Year

Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough City Council

Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Peterborough Positive

Digital & Technology Business of the Year

Innovation of the Year (Product or Service)

Customer Service Award

Sustainability Award

Business in the Community Award

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate Sponsor: Azets

Other sponsors

Peterborough City Council

Hegarty

Peterborough Positive

Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House

Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Sponsorship opportunities are still available - please contact [email protected] for further details

The 2024 panel of judges:

Chris Collier (Chairman)

Andrew Heeler

Charlotte Horobin

Colleen Gostick

Nicole Wong

Pep Cipriano

Steven Brown

Tony Barker

Trevor Gibson

Tracey Richardson

Anyone who has any queries on how to enter the awards please contact Event Manager Linda Pritchard [email protected] 07837308942