Ernest’s help for Ghanaian hospitals

Needy families and children in Africa have been given a boost thanks to the generosity of the people of Peterborough - and a key council worker.

Ernest Mensah-Sekyere, who is well-known as the senior beadle at Peterborough Town Hall, has just returned from a trip to his home country, Ghana, where he has donated clothes and medical equipment. The donations came from Peterborough - including race jerseys from The Perkins Great Eastern Run (PGER).

Recipients included pupils and teachers, and staff and patients at the Afrancho Health Centre in Ashanti Region, who received four wheelchairs.

The hospital’s services had suffered for years with just one wheelchair, restricting the options for severely sick patients and expectant mothers to see their doctors.

Ernest said he had been inspired to collect wheelchairs following the death of his mother in a hospital in Ghana. His mum was forced to lie on the floor as the hospital had no wheelchairs or beds. He said: “Last year before the death of my mum I had a terrible experience at the local hospital in Ghana, when my mother had to lie down on the floor in pain, due to a lack of beds and wheelchairs. I started a campaign on my return to the UK, and with the help of my ward Councillor John Fox I was connected to people who could help me transport used wheelchairs to Ghana.”

Ernest thanked Cllr Fox, the team at PGER, UNISON - Peterborough branch, founder and Chief Executive Officer of FOCUS (Search and Selection) Charles Walker at Baston Junior Football Club, and the trustees of Buckles Solicitors. These all helped with various donations such as football shirts and administration costs.

He said: “I have just began this mission, and people are getting the message slowly. I don’t think it will be right to stop now for there are people in the rural areas who can benefit a lot from the used medical equipment or the jerseys to motivate them into sporting activities,_ to eliminate weakness and laziness.”

For more information email Emensetch49@gmail.com