Signs of fish behaving normally again as pollution passes through river

Tests are ongoing on the water from the river, which was affected near Goldie Meadows at Ferry Meadows park this week, to find out what pollutant caused the huge amount of deaths.

Thousands of dead and dying fish near Goldie Meadows at Nene Park.

The agency, and Anglian Water, have both said it is not believed that sewage was the cause of the incident.

There was some good news released today, with the agency saying it appeared the pollution had washed through the river.

The agency said that they are now seeing fish behaving like normal again, and they are not aware of the fish populations being affected in the wider area.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Environment Agency officers have been on site monitoring the situation and are continuing to investigate the nature and the source of the substance that has polluted the river.

“We ask that people stay away from the area until further notice, and dog walkers do not allow their dogs to enter the water."