Jobs-creating companies are lining up to move onto a new Peterborough business park that has already attracted American fast food outlets Wendy’s and Taco Bell.

The under construction Bourges View development, in Maskew Avenue, New England, will feature 21 trade counter and industrial warehouse units and is expected to create hundreds of jobs when completed.

Commercial agents marketing the site say they are already getting a stream of inquiries from companies keen to move into the city.

This image shows how Bourges View in Peterborough should appear once completed with the Wendy's and Taco Bell drive-thrus at the main entrance to the business park.

Bourges View is being brought to market by land owners Westbrook Properties with construction due to be completed next February.

Alongside Wendy’s and Taco Bell, other key deals have been agreed with Lok N Store, Toolstation and Costa Coffee.

Wendy’s and Taco Bell have already signed up to operate two of the three drive-thrus that will form a focal point on the business park.

There will also be more than 279 parking spaces on the 3.1 hectare site that used to be home to a sorting and distribution centre operated by the Royal Mail Parcelforce but has been derelict for some time.

Edward Gee, associate director at commercial property agents Savills Peterborough, said: “Upon completion, Bourges View will offer brand new high quality space ideal for a range of industrial and trade counter occupiers.

“With the supply of warehouse units still critically low across the region, we are already starting to receive a considerable number of enquiries from interested parties, even prior to completion.