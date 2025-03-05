Employers and youngsters tell Peterborough MP of need to overhaul apprenticeship to drive city growth

Three point action drawn up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A call has been voiced for changes to apprenticeship schemes to encourage more Peterborough youngsters to sign up for in-work training.

​The demands were made as employers and apprentices met with Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes to examine ways of getting more young people to embark on apprenticeship training schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The roundtable event, which was hosted by accountancy training provider First Intuition, highlighted the key role of apprenticeships in driving the city’s economic growth and ensuring businesses can access the skilled workforce they need.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, left, with guests at a roundtable discussion about the future of apprenticeships in Peterborough

Employers attending included accountants Saffery, Streets Chartered Accountants, fresh food supplier AMFresh Group, media giant News UK and retailer Bensons for Beds.

Guests spoke of the need to tackle a ‘persistent stigma’ around apprenticeships and to improve awareness of the opportunities that were available, particularly for young people and career changers.

There was also agreement on the need to change the way some type of apprenticeships were presented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A three point action plan was agreed that involved expanding apprenticeship opportunities, creating more flexibility with shorter, modular courses and a reformed levy to help businesses take on and retain apprentices, and boosting employer support and investment.

Afterwards, Andrew Pakes MP, who is co-chair of the Apprenticeships All-Party Parliamentary Group, said: “It was fantastic to engage with local employers and apprentices in Peterborough and hear firsthand how apprenticeships are building vital skills and driving our local economy.

"We need to ensure these opportunities are available to everyone, particularly young people and those looking to retrain.

"By working together, we can break down the stigma around apprenticeships, promote their value, and create a more flexible system that meets the needs of both learners and businesses, ensuring Peterborough remains a hub for talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth John, director of First Intuition, said: “I was delighted with the success of our Peterborough employer roundtable meeting with Mr Pakes.

"It was brilliant to engage with an MP who is such a powerful advocate for apprenticeships at both the local and the national level."