Emotional last show for Heart’s Kev and Ros

Peterborough broadcasting favourite Kev Lawrence and co-host Ros Webb said an emotional farewell on their final Heart Cambridgeshire Breakfast Show this morning.

As revealed at the end of February, the Heart Cambridgeshire breakfast show with Kev and Ros is going as part of a Heart shake-up

The pair have been hosting their last show today (May 31) - before a new national breakfast show is launched with celebs Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden at the helm.

After Heart broke the news of the new national show hosts, Kev took to facebook with this message: “Thanks so much to anyone who ever listened to us btw. May 31 is gonna be a tough day...

“And watch this space for what I’ll be doing next. When one door closes you gotta be ready in case another one opens...”

Fans have been paying tribute on social media. One wrote on Twitter: “So so so sad this is Kev & Ros’s and producer Josh last day today but not as sad as my 7 year old twins :( we are really gonna miss you in the mornings. All the best for the future. Thank you for brightening up our car journeys for as long as you have.” ❤️

Kev became part of the Hereward FM morning crew (Kev and Hilary) back in 1997 operating out of Peterborough city centre, which over the years became Kev and Tessa. Kev and Laura then Kev and Abbie.

Hereward became Heart and moved to Cambridge and since 2010 thousands have woken up to Kev and Ros (along with producer Josh).

Holden is one of the UK’s most loved presenters, currently starring in Britain’s Got Talent on ITV, and will join Theakston for the programme when it launches on Monday June 3rd.

Speaking of her excitement, Amanda said: “I’ve spent years in the car listening to Heart while travelling to work or doing the school run with my daughters. So it feels incredibly surreal to be announced as the new national Breakfast co-presenter alongside the fab Jamie Theakston. Jamie and I go back more years than I can remember so I have no doubt that working with him will be hilarious for everyone. I’m not sure my face is ready for the early starts mind you, but I hope we can make the listeners laugh along with us each morning!”