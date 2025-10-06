Emergency services called to 'sudden death' at Peterborough property

Emergency services were called to a ‘sudden death’ at a Peterborough home on Sunday (October 5).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large emergency services presence was reported around the Orton Gate area of the city in the late morning, with a number of police cars and ambulances seen.

Sadly, Cambridgeshire Police have today confirmed the services were responding to a sudden death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to reports of a sudden death at a property in Riseholme, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough at about 10.40am yesterday (5 October).

“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be sent to the coroner.”