Emergency services called to 'sudden death' at Peterborough property
Emergency services were called to a ‘sudden death’ at a Peterborough home on Sunday (October 5).
A large emergency services presence was reported around the Orton Gate area of the city in the late morning, with a number of police cars and ambulances seen.
Sadly, Cambridgeshire Police have today confirmed the services were responding to a sudden death.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to reports of a sudden death at a property in Riseholme, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough at about 10.40am yesterday (5 October).
“The death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be sent to the coroner.”