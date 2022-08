Emergency services attend incident involving person in river

Emergency services are dealing with an incident involving a person in the River Nene, in Peterborough.

Police, fire and rescue crews and paramedics are currently at the scene of the incident at the Embankment.

A Magpas Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said there had been reports of a person in the water.

There are currently no updates on the person's condition.