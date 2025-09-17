East of England Agricultural Society vows to continue discussions over homes and leisure village plans for Peterborough's Showground

Bosses at the East of England Agricultural Society have vowed to continue work to secure a legal agreement for a leisure village and homes development on the East of England Showground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Society, which owns the 164 acre Showground, says its experts need more time to consider a proposed Section 106 agreement that must be in place before further work can proceed with plans to build 1,500 homes and a 50 acre leisure village on the venue.

But its pledge comes about 11 months after planning approval was first granted for the development with councillors originally setting a six months deadline for the Section 106 to be agreed or the permission would be void.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then three more deadlines have been set in place and all have been missed.

The East of England Agricultural Society says it is still in discussions about a Section 106 agreement to pave the way for the development of the East of England Showground

The final deadline was Friday (September 12) and after that was missed, Peterborough City Council ordered that the matter should be sent back to the planning committee on October 21.

The Section 106 seeks to ease the impact of the proposed development on the community and covers housing, education, health, community facilities and roads with the proposed package estimated to be worth £20 million plus.

Duncan Furey, chief executive of the East of England Agricultural Society said: "The Society has confirmed to Peterborough City Council its ongoing commitment to continuing discussions in respect of the section 106 agreement to accompany any planning permission granted for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those discussions remain ongoing following receipt of the draft agreement from the council on August 1, 2025.

"The Society is a 'not for profit' charity which must act within the remit of its legal obligations as a charity.

"The timing for and amount of any proposed obligations included within the section 106 agreement is required to be properly assessed by the Society's professional advisors before it can be completed.”

The East of England Agricultural Society decided to sell the Showground in order to focus on its educational and charitable work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Furey said: “The East of England Agricultural Society is proud to play a vital role promoting agriculture and rural life in our region.

"We made the difficult decision to end the use of the East of England Showground for major events as organising events at the site had not been profitable for many years and the proposed development of the site will secure funding dedicated to education and promotion of all things food, farming and countryside in the East of England.

"Following that decision, a promotion agreement was completed with AEPR (a subsidiary of AEPG) for the development of the site but that agreement expired earlier this year in accordance with its terms.

"The Society has since been working with Peterborough City Council in continuing the determination of the planning applications that secured a resolution to grant permission from the council earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Society has been working tirelessly for years to secure a future for the East of England Showground that benefits Peterborough and the region and remains committed to helping deliver a positive legacy for the Showground site.”

The Section 106 has been accepted by the Asset Earning Power Group (AEPG) which hired by the Society as its land promoter and has been at the forefront of preparing the two outline planning applications for the Showground development.

An AEPG has said: “The S106 Agreement requires the unilateral agreement/signatures of all parties.

"I can advise that AEPG is in agreement with the terms of the S106 as set out by the local planning authority (Peterborough City Council).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did the Section 106 include?

A Section 106 agreement seeks to ease the impact on a number of features including housing, education and healthcare.

Housing: 30 percent of all dwellings on site to be affordable housing

Education: A total financial contribution of £21,633,995 for early years, primary and secondary education. There will also be a serviced plot for a primary school

Healthcare: A financial contribution of £2,072,143 towards additional/enhanced primary care facilities on or off site plus a financial contribution to bereavement services of £29.33 per bedroom and £470,900 to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community facilities must serve local needs, medical facilities, sports facilities, public house/restaurant with a timetable for implementation

Highways issues include:

Speed limit changes to Joseph Odam Way/Orton Northgate, and Dunblane Drive area and to Orton Parkway.

Financial Contributions to off-site highway schemes, including active travel scheme on Oundle Road.

Financial Contributions to off-site cycleway infrastructure

Milton land vehicular access to be provided and maintained via Joseph Odam Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time – the first deadline. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 – the second deadline – to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline, effectively creating a third deadline.

September 11, 2025: Council sets final deadline – the fourth deadline – at September 12 for S106 to be agreed

September 12, 2025: Final deadline is missed.

October 21, 2025: Date set for council planning committee to reconsider outline planning applications for Showground development

.