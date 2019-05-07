Drop-in session to learn about social care services to be held in Deeping St James

Have your say

A drop-in session is being held in Deeping St James to help people learn more about social care services.

The open clinic is being held by Age Care Advice in Braeburn Lodge, Braeburn Road, on Wednesday, May 22.

The session is open to anyone who wishes to find out about any of the following topics:

.➡ Information on social care services

.➡ Funding of services

.➡ Help to answer social care support questions

. The importance of instructing Lasting Power of Attorneys

. Signposting to local health and social care services (free and paid services)

. Carers support

.➡ Advocacy

.➡ Dementia services.

If you have any questions, email agecareadvice@gmail.com.