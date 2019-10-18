Dogs life for Peterborough fundraisers, who raise thousands for cancer charity

Charity fundraisers came up with a hare-brained scheme to raise cash for Cancer Research UK - by taking part in a ‘human dog race’ at Peterborough’s Greyhound Stadium

Six volunteers donned dog costumes, and chased after a human hare during the race.

The special night also saw the 12 ‘regular’ dog races sponsored for the charity.

In return for donating to the charity, they received a three-course meal for four in the Raceview Restaurant and presented a trophy to the connections of the winning greyhound. The Stadium’s two private suites were also occupied and racegoers enjoyed a carvery for up to forty guests in return for their generous donations.

The track organised a silent auction and awarded nine generously donated prizes. A tombola, raffle and a prize draw for a magnum of champagne also helped raise funds.

Donations are still coming into the Stadium, which will shortly be able to announce the total sum raised. Overall, the Stadium hopes to raise around £10,000 for Cancer Research UK. This will be forwarded onto the Cancer Research unit the charity occupies at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

As well as this fundraising event, the Stadium is currently offering free Diner Deal meals and entry into the Stadium for all ex-Thomas Cook staff and up to three of their friends or family members on any race night during October.

Richard Perkins, Chief Executive of Peterborough Greyhound Stadium, said: “Our Cancer Research evening was a huge success. The Stadium was packed full and I would like to thank everyone for coming along and giving generously to such a worthwhile cause.

“It was particularly great to see so many new faces in the crowd. We’re proud to be a fun, family-friendly community hub for Peterborough and evenings such as these really showcase what makes our Stadium, our staff and our greyhounds so special. Thank you to everyone who made this event a night to remember.”