Do you have a great business idea? Then take a look at this support package for Peterborough entrepreneurs

The new Startup Peterborough programme is free and will give aspiring business owners access to advice from experienced business leaders to vital facilities, finance and marketing to nurture growth.

The initiative comes after a year in which Peterborough saw a record 2,500 business start-ups.

The programme has been established by economic development company, Opportunity Peterborough, with partners, including Workspace provider, Flexspace, events and exhibition supplier XL Displays, which was created and grown in Peterborough, full-fibre-to-the-premises, gigabit network provider, CityFibre, startup incubation hub, Peterborough Workspace, equity angel investor group, Anglia Capital Group, and the Business & Intellectual Property Centre based at Peterborough Library.

Each programme will run for three months with the first one beginning on May 27.

After a year, all startup participants can apply for the Startup Peterborough awards for one of several prizes from the experts, including the chance to pitch their business for equity funding,  discounted office space at Flexspace, one-to-one mentoring after the programme and a complementary advertising package courtesy of The Local View.

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough said, “Peterborough has one of the highest levels of business startup rates in the UK, and we want to help them grow and succeed.

“Setting up a new business can be daunting so we’ve brought together some of the most trusted experts from in and around the city who are passionate about supporting new businesses.

“As part of Startup Peterborough, we’re working with them to provide comprehensive guidance and best practice to people who have set up a new business, or who want some expert support as they refine their ideas and business plans.”

Gary Porter, Head of Libraries, Archives and Culture at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “We are really excited about sponsoring Startup Peterborough because it is at our core to support small business owners, entrepreneurs, and inventors across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“The programme is going to provide a fantastic opportunity to entrepreneurs in Peterborough who will receive some crucial support with getting their businesses off the ground.

“It’s an incredibly timely opportunity given the challenges a lot of people will be facing as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Joanne Bass, owner of XL Displays, said: “As the owner of a company which was once a start-up, it’s important to me to give back to entrepreneurs in Peterborough, supporting the local community and encouraging others to take their first steps in running their own businesses.”

Rebecca Stephens, CityFibre’s Regional Partnership Director, said: “CityFibre’s £30million digital transformation of Peterborough brings economic benefits to all sectors.

“First class connectivity is essential for businesses to thrive and our full fibre rollout is expected to bring a £25million benefit to the city in new business start-ups over the coming years, as well as many millions more in increased business productivity, innovation, worker flexibility and Industry 4.0.

She added: “Starting a business is big step - full of excitement, hope and ambition, but it’s also challenging, and the more support and guidance along the way the better.

“CityFibre is delighted to be a lead partner in StartUp Peterborough to encourage entrepreneurs.”

Hannah Smith, Investor Director of Anglia Capital Group said, “Peterborough is an innovative city, proven by high start-up rates, with a great potential for further growth.

We are delighted to be a partner of Startup Peterborough and we look forward to meeting and supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and innovative startups throughout the region.”