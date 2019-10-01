Disgraced publicist Max Clifford complained of Cambridgeshire prison conditions before heart failure

Disgraced celebrity publicist Max Clifford had complained about prison conditions before he died of heart failure, an inquest heard.

Clifford (74) collapsed at Littlehey Prison near Huntingdon where he was serving an eight-year sentence for historical sex offences.

He died at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on December 10, 2017.

Barrister Kimberley Aiken, representing Clifford’s family, told a pre-inquest review hearing that Clifford had made a number of claims about prison conditions which were refuted by a barrister for the Ministry of Justice.

Clifford had claimed that prisoners were “locked up for 23 hours per day and forced to have freezing cold showers” and that “only enhanced prisoners could have a jumper” as a privilege, Ms Aiken told Tuesday’s hearing in Huntingdon.

She said: “The conditions within Littlehey were known to be pretty shocking and the family have concerns that any gentleman of Mr Clifford’s age and infirmity would have had their death hastened by the conditions.”

Georgina Wolfe, for the Ministry of Justice, told the hearing: “Not only is there no evidence of this but there’s no evidence this had any impact on Mr Clifford’s death and how he came by his death.”

Ms Aiken said: “It has to be conceded that he would have died in any event, though perhaps not on that day.

“He would perhaps have been able to go home and have some family time if the family’s suspicions are correct.

“Perhaps that time was the most precious to him and (his daughter Louise Clifford).”

The medical cause of Mr Clifford death was congestive heart failure, an earlier hearing was told.

Further underlying factors were given as cardiac AL amyloidosis - a rare, serious condition caused by a build-up of abnormal proteins in organs and tissues - and plasma cell neoplasm, diseases in which the body makes too many plasma cells.

Clifford was jailed for eight years in May 2014 after being convicted of a number of charges under Operation Yewtree, the Metropolitan Police investigation set up after the Jimmy Savile scandal.

He was the first person to be convicted as part of the national investigation.

The PR guru, who used his celebrity connections to lure women, was found guilty of a string of indecent assaults between 1977 and 1984.

In 2016, he was cleared of indecently assaulting a teenage girl after being accused of using his power to humiliate the 17-year-old into performing a sex act on him in the 1980s.

Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Cambridgeshire, did not set a date for the full inquest hearing.