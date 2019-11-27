Disability friendly shopping event returns to Queensgate in Peterborough

Shoppers with disabilities and specific needs can attend the event tailored to make Christmas shopping at Queensgate easier for them.

The EnAbled shopping event returns on December 5 from 4pm until 8pm. The event is designed to provide a comfortable environment and make shopping a relaxing experience for disability groups, carers and individuals of specific needs.

Shoppers can expect low-volume soothing music, dimmed lights and the tannoy system will be turned off. ‘Quiet zones’ across the centre will be manned by friendly staff and there will also be sensory areas and a dog station for guide dogs.

Staff will wear easily identifiable clothing and be on hand to answer any questions. Free refreshments will be available at greeting stations, where shoppers can get information about the evening and exclusive discounts and pictorial mall guides.