Dingoes from Down Under arrive at zoo near Peterborough

A zoo near Peterborough has welcomed two special new residents from Down Under to their park.

For the first time in 20 years, two of Australia’s iconic wild dog, the dingo arrived at Hamerton Zoo near Sawtry from Australia.

As part of Hamerton Zoo’s conservation efforts, the new breeding pair ‘Daisy’ (the female) and ‘Yogi’ (the male) have descended from Fraser Island, the last place in Australia to have pure-bred dingoes.

With Dingoes under severe threat from cross-breeding with feral domestic dogs in mainland Australia, the isolation of Fraser Island is home to some of the last few remaining pure-bred dingoes in the wild.

The two playful dingoes have settled in well at Hamerton and can be seen in their enclosure.

A spokesman for Hamerton Zoo Park said: “Many of the dingoes found in European zoos do not appear to be pure-bred, and after so much effort we were delighted to have been able to source ‘Fraser Island’ Dingoes as part of our conservation efforts at Hamerton.

“This iconic and important animal is now known to perform a crucial role in the natural ecosystem, indirectly helping preserve populations of some of Australia’s lesser known and threatened marsupials. The Dingo deserves more attention and help than it has received in the past; and is a welcome addition to the fantastic collection of Australian animals we have at the Park.”

Australian animals have been on show at Hamerton Zoo since 1990, and in partnership with zoos in Queensland, Hamerton Zoo now has the widest variety of Australian species to be seen in Europe, with many species unique to the Zoo.