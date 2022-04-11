Downing Street has condemned “guerrilla tactics” used by environmental protesters targeting oil supplies - as fuel stock continues to run low across Peterborough.

Activists from Just Stop Oil have been hampering access to oil terminals for days, as they demand that the Government stops new fossil fuel projects and cessation of all new oil licences in the UK.

The protests, along with similar action at other sites in April, have been blamed for fuel shortages at forecourts in parts of the country.

Sainsbury's, in Oxney Road, had a sign outside the forecourt today (11 April) displaying diesel shortages.

It’s believed the actions of the protestors have had a knock on effect to fuel supplies in Peterborough too.

Today (11 April), fuel stations across the city have continued to put up signs alerting drivers they are low on stock.

Two Shell garages at Boongate and Stanground had low supplies of diesel, as well as BP at St John's Road.

Sainsbury’s, in Oxney Road, also had pumps without diesel.

Pumps at Shell in Stanground just had petrol this morning.

In a statement published to their website today (11 April), protestors Just Stop Oil said: “Over 400 people have joined actions that have succeeded in stopping operations for up to 24 hours at a time at 11 critical oil terminals that supply fuel to hundreds of petrol stations across the Midlands and south of England.

“As many as one in three petrol stations are being reported as shut in the south of England due to the disruption caused by the actions.

“This is miserable, and our hearts go out to all those who are disrupted. No-one wants to be doing this, but it’s 2022 and right now there is a need to break the law so we are not guilty of greater crime, that of complicity with a great evil.

“We have no choice but to enter into civil resistance until the Government announces an end to new oil and gas projects in the UK.”

Tesco, in Werrington, experienced the opposite effect as pumps had no petrol.