Diamond Wedding celebrations for couple who met while dancing

A couple celebrated 60 years of wedded bliss with a huge family gathering.

Doreen and Barrie Jackson tied the knot at St Wilfred’s Church in Oundle in 1959 after meeting while dancing in Fotheringhay.

Barrie and Doreen on their wedding day

The couple, who still live in Oundle, celebrated their Diamond Anniversary meal with their two sons, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren at the weekend.

Barrie, who also celebrated his 82nd birthday this week, said the secret to the long and happy marriage was ‘to talk to each other, and not argue.’ Doreen (83) agreed, and said: “We love each other very much, and we do most things together.”

One of the highlights of the celebrations for the couple was receiving a congratulation card from The Queen.