Design of Peterborough's £8.3 million bridge over River Nene still not completed despite construction hopes

Design work on Peterborough’s new £8.3 million bridge over the River Nene has still not been completed despite hopes that construction will start next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes just days after Peterborough City Council published a public notice warning that it intended to carry out sewer diversion works on the Embankment to enable construction of the pedestrian bridge to start next year.

Yet the council has still not provided a detailed timescale for the construction of the Cygnet Bridge project which had originally been due to get underway this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The uncompleted design work has also meant the council has not been able to state how much it expects the ongoing maintenance of the bridge to cost the local authority each year.

This image shows how the planned Cygnet Bridge over the River Nene in Peterborough should appear once completed

Councillor Asim Mahmood, Cabinet Advisor for Growth and Regeneration: "At this stage, maintenance costs have not been finalised, as they will be determined by the final design of the bridge.

He said: "We are committed to ensuring that the bridge is both cost-effective and sustainable in the long term, and we will share further details once the design process is complete."

Cygnet Bridge, which will link Fletton Quays to the Embankment in Peterborough, was originally expected to cost £6.3 million, with contributions from the council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at the beginning of the year the council asked the CPCA to provide additional funding of £2 million so that construction could start this year, bringing the total cost to £8.3 million.

The extra cash was said to be needed for the project due to complex design modifications and higher costs for required sewer diversions than initially projected.

Cllr Nick Thulbourn, the council’s Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, has said: “The bridge is in the final stages of design and undergoing standard industry checks.”

The Cygnet Bridge is one of eight projects that will be funded by the Towns Fund initiative launched by the previous Conservative government and it is hoped it will help create a ‘walkable, liveable city’ and reduce pressure on city centre traffic routes.