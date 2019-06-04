Delight as ‘magical’ Peterborough night garden opened up for first time

Having a tranquil garden was a real lifesaver for Andrea Connor, who is adamant she would not be here today without her precious green space.

And having spent five years perfecting her remarkable night garden she opened it up to the public for the first time on Sunday evening, receiving rave reviews from a select audience who were left enchanted as day turned to dusk.

Andrea Connor's night garden at her home at Honeyhill, Paston EMN-190206-232853009

Believed to be the first ever night garden in Peterborough or Cambridgeshire, more than 20 people cosied up together with tea and cake as the sun set over Andrea’s house in Honeyhill, Paston, with the solar powered lighting transforming the colourful setting into something special.

“It was amazing - absolutely unbelievable. One hundred per cent it was a success in every single way,” said Andrea (49).

“Comments we had were ‘enchanting’, ‘a magical garden’, ‘a fairy land’. People were saying they would definitely come back and were inspired to do their own garden.

“One lady said she had ordered some lights for her garden while she was here. We had lots of lovely, friendly people.

Andrea Connor's night garden at her home at Honeyhill, Paston. Rosemary Knight and Brendon Murray in the garden EMN-190206-232904009

“Your photographer said ‘in 45 years in the media this garden is something I have never experienced before - a truly remarkable design’.

“That was the most magical thing for me to hear.

“It just gave people so much joy and enlightenment. There was so much to talk about and it brought people together. There was a stillness and a beautiful peace and tranquillity.

“People couldn’t believe the vibrancy of it,”

Andrea Connor's night garden at her home at Honeyhill, Paston. Also in the garden Robert Marshall from the Cambs National Garden Scheme EMN-190206-232926009

Andrea’s garden contains shrubs, roses, clematis, colourful bedding plants and an ash tree, as well as well as a salvia collection for wellbeing, arches and trellis for height, water features for tranquillity, and of course the lighting.

Not to mention the birds and hedgehog who love the garden so much they regularly pay a visit.

“I have been through a lot of trauma in my life, and I have always said if I did not have the garden I would not be here,” said Andrea.

“My garden is my safe haven. I hope this makes people go into their gardens more and appreciate the health benefits.”

Andrea Connor's night garden at her home at Honeyhill, Paston. In the garden Rosemary Knight EMN-190206-232938009

Andrea is aso opening her garden up for the next two Sundays. It will be open from 7pm to 10pm, and people should follow the signs in Honeyhill to find it.

It costs £4 to enter and money raised is donated by the National Garden Scheme to charity, including Mind which is close to Andrea’s heart.

“Word is spreading fast so hopefully more will be raised for the charities. That’s what it’s about,” added Andrea.

“It just shows you can create something in a city that has life in it and tranquillity.”

For more details, visit: https://www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/35523/.