Have your say

There are long delays on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning (Tuesday) following a six vehicle crash.

THe crash, which involved a lorry and five cars, happened near Boongate at about 7.41am.

There are long queues in the area. Pic: Andy Hutchcraft

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene. It is not clear how many people have been injured, or how serious any injuries are.

The Parkway was initially closed, but one lane is now open.

More follows