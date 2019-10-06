Dedicated Fenland volunteers honoured at special ceremony

A record number of volunteers who put pride in their communities and help make Fenland a cleaner, greener place for all to enjoy have been recognised at a special award ceremony.

Dedicated Street Pride, In Bloom, Friends and Getting It Sorted recycling volunteer groups were honoured for their hard work to improve the district’s streets, parks and open spaces at Fenland District Council’s annual Celebration Evening on Thursday, October 3. A total of 135 volunteers attended the March Braza Club, with seven different awards given for key projects that have been undertaken over the past year. For the first time, groups submitted their projects for consideration under each category. The ceremony heard that in the last six months there had been more than 100 events planned by the groups to improve local areas. Wisbech and Friends of March Railway Station celebrated their tenth anniversary this year and all groups who entered In Bloom achieved Gold. A new Street Pride group also formed in Wisbech St Mary, taking the total number to 17. They were presented with a £500 start-up grant. In an opening address, Cllr Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder for the environment, thanked volunteers for their continued dedication and passion to making Fenland a better place to live and work. “This evening is a time to say a massive thank you for your commitment and dedication as volunteers and for your enthusiasm and hard work, for the benefit of everyone. The work carried out by you all continues to make a huge difference to Fenland. It is a pleasure to be here this evening to hear about all the projects you have been involved with.” Cllr Murphy presented the awards along with the council’s Street Pride co-ordinator Rebecca Robinett.

1. Best Youth Project Winners: Chatteris In Bloom/Street Pride. The Scouts created a planter made from plastic drinks bottles filled with non-recyclable rubbish. Commended - Manea Street Pride Buy a Photo

2. Best Partnership Project Winners: Benwick in Bloom/Street Pride for their beautiful village displays and history information boards. Commended: Friends of Station Road Cemetery for clearing bramble and large growth from memorials Buy a Photo

3. Best Clean Up Winners: Wisbech St Mary Street Pride. The new volunteers are already organising monthly litter picks and tackling dog fouling. Commended: March Street Pride/In Bloom Buy a Photo

4. Best Nature Project Winners: Wisbech In Bloom for their A-Mazing apple orchard to celebrate the town's fruit growing heritage. Commended: Whittlesey In Bloom & Friends of Whittlesey Cemetery Buy a Photo

View more