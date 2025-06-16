Deadline for Peterborough's swimming pool funds bid still unknown as council boss vows to work 'at pace'

The leader of Peterborough City Council says work is moving ‘at pace’ on a business case for an indoor swimming pool with the deadline for funding applications still unknown.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced last week the creation of a Growth Mission Fund of £240 million to help ‘expedite’ local projects that ‘are important for growth like Peterborough’s new sports quarter to drive activity and community cohesion.’

However, Ms Reeves did not provide any details about a deadline for applications or who how cities could apply or about how funds might be allocated.

Instead, it was announced that details would be provided at some point this summer and that the funding for the successful projects will begin in the next financial year beginning in April.

The council has been working for some time on a business case for an 50 metres indoor swimming pool that could be part of a sports quarter on the site of the former Regional Pool, in Bishop’s Road.

The sports quarter is likely to be part of the ARU Peterborough campus.

Council leader Councillor Dennis Jones said: "Following last week's very exciting announcement from Government about its support for a sports quarter in the city, including a new indoor pool, we will be working at pace to develop a full business case.

"The aim will be to have this ready for when the Government opens applications, which could be in a matter of weeks.

He said: "We don't yet know how much we might receive from Government if our bid is approved, so of course one of our key considerations will be how we attract additional funding to pay for a new pool.

"We have taken a big leap forward this week towards delivering a much-needed new pool for the city and we will be grabbing the opportunity that Government has presented us with both hands."

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “Last week’s Spending Review stated that details of the funding and how to apply will be published in the summer with the spending coming in the next financial year.

He added: “We are working on the summit to get everyone around a table for Peterborough City Council to present the business case.”

Mr Pakes has previously said: "We need to be ready for when the new funding pot opens over the summer so that we are first in the queue.”